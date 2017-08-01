Voltalia buys Nordex turbines for its new VSM 4 wind farm of 59 megawatts in Brazil

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announced that it has signed with Nordex Group a purchase contract for 17 turbines, in order to launch the construction of its 59 megawatts VSM 4 wind farm in the Serra Branca cluster.

"We order 17 turbines and get ready to build our new 59 megawatts wind farm in order to begin power generation during the first semester of 2022.

Nordex has already provided 284 megawatts of turbines in our Serra Branca cluster and 108 megawatts in Sao Miguel for Voltalia.

This enables extra economies of scale in addition to those coming from the 2.4-gigawatt transmission infrastructures we completed in September 2019. We are very proud to continue building up the world's biggest wind-and-solar cluster", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

The VSM 4 project is in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, a wind-and-solar site of approximately 40 000 hectares within a 50-by-15 kilometres area.

As of today, the site includes 413 megawatts of operating plants, 883 megawatts of plants under construction, 329 more megawatts of capacity which are not yet under construction but for which long-term power sales contracts have been secured, plus over 700 megawatts of projects under development.

With 2.4 gigawatts in total, this is the world's largest wind-and-solar site.

Voltalia has chosen Nordex Group for the supply of the 17 wind turbines to be installed for VSM 4. Voltalia selected the AW132/3465 model, which is assembled locally in Brazil.

The turbines have a power rating of 3.46 megawatts each and their rotors will tower 120 meters above the ground.

Voltalia won VSM 4's long-term power sale agreements in June 2019[1]. They will begin at the end of December 2022. As for most Voltalia projects in Brazil, construction will be brought forward and the VSM 4 wind farm is expected to start generating power during the first semester of 2022.

During this anticipation period, Voltalia will sell the electricity on the free market at attractive prices through short-term contracts already secured, until the beginning of the long-term power sales contracts.