Xylem extends global community grants program to support COVID-19 response

Global water technology company Xylem, (NYSE: XYL), announced today an expansion of its Partner Community Grants Program to further support customers and partners in the fight against COVID-19.

To support community-level crisis responses, Xylem Watermark, the Company’s corporate citizenship program, is inviting customers and partners worldwide to nominate nonprofit organizations in their communities to receive grant funding for COVID-19 responses.

For the first time, Xylem Watermark will extend its existing community grant program to external partners through an online application process. The Watermark Partner Community Grants Program will accept nominations from Xylem customers, suppliers, and partners, anywhere in its global business network. Grants will be prioritized for non-profits working in communities that are either currently heavily impacted by COVID-19, or are high-risk, low-resource locations.

“Water and utilities operators are doing heroic work on the front lines, keeping essential services flowing through this crisis,” said Joseph Vesey, Xylem chief marketing officer and chair of Xylem Watermark. “I’m so proud of our team and our customers who are serving their communities.”

“Every day, I hear more stories about how our partners have mobilized to make sure water and other essential services continue getting to every hospital and critical care facility, every home and family. This grant fund is a way to partner with them, uniting community water operators and non-profit organizations to get provide more help to front-line COVID-19 responses in their communities. And we’ll also match any funds our customers raise, locally, like we do with our own employees.”

Xylem will prioritize initiatives focused on the following areas:

Infection mitigation: Efforts to prevent the spread and impact of COVID-19 cases

Support and safety for critical services and front line personnel: Preparedness, mental health resources and training for front line workers at utilities, healthcare and critical care facilities

Community sustainability and resilience initiatives: Including provision of critical life resources (i.e. food, water, medical care), small businesses support, youth support and education

Projects aligned to Watermark priority focus areas: Including emergency response, Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH), water-related education and youth development programs

Thomas Miller, CEO of Xylem partner Electric Pump, Inc, said: “Xylem recognizes the corporate responsibility of giving back to the communities touched by our partnership. Applying for this funding has been a great opportunity, and now a grant is going to the Food Bank of Iowa to assist in the local response to COVID-19.”