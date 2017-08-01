Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power earmarks $13.3m to Fight COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s energy giant ACWA Power has said it will contribute SAR50 million (USD13.3 million) to face the repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammed Abunayyan said Saturday that the firm is joining efforts with the Saudi Health Ministry by constructing a fully equipped mobile hospital.

He expressed keenness to coordinate with all official local bodies and relevant parties to address the crisis.

ACWA Power technical and human expertise were harnessed to speed up the development and construction of vital facilities that require the highest standards of safety and security, he stated.

The chairman went on saying that several proposals have been submitted on constructing a mobile hospital.

Moreover, the firm complied to the measures announced by state agencies not only in the Kingdom but also in 12 other countries where it operates, Abunayyan affirmed.

All precautionary and preventative measures were taken to guarantee the supply of water and electricity, and keep the firm’s operations running at its stations in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

This pandemic calls for the mobilization of all the private sector's potentials and expertise to fulfill its duty towards the community, he stressed. It also necessitates efforts to support the government and official bodies in overcoming the repercussions of the crisis.

ACWA Power's contribution falls in line with its commitment to join hands with the agencies and sectors entrusted with fighting the pandemic, and which are working tirelessly to combat the disease and its repercussions out of their commitment to prioritize the people’s health.