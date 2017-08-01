Spain’s Abengoa to build large scale desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

Abengoa S.A. has been selected, in a consortium with engineering and construction company SEPCOIII, to construct a 600,000-m3/d desalination plant for Acwa Power.

The value of Abengoa’s scope in the project exceeds $200 million Specifically, the company will be responsible for the engineering, supply and construction of the Jubail 3A reverse osmosis (RO) desalination plant, in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia, in the northeast of the country.

With a capacity of 600,000 m3/d, this plant will be the second largest plant with reverse osmosis technology in the country (it will have the same capacity as already under construction Rabigh III plant) and will guarantee the supply of drinking water to Riyadh, Qassim and Eastern Provinces throughout the year.

The project includes the construction of tanks for the storage of treated water with a capacity of one day of production, as well as a photovoltaic solar field. Thus, it will be possible to reduce, in a sustainable way, the energy consumption of the desalination plant.

The scope of the project includes seawater intake, pumping, pretreatment, reverse osmosis system with energy recovery, post-treatment, pumping station, product water storage, effluent treatment, discharge by outfall and field solar photovoltaic, as well as the associated electrical installations that comprise the construction of an electrical substation of 380/33 kV.

Jubail’s will be Abengoa’s third desalination plant to be built in Saudi Arabia and the seventh in the Middle East.

With this plant, Abengoa is consolidated as a leading company in the desalination sector worldwide, with an installed capacity of 1.7 million m3/d, which will be expanded to 4.3 million when the portfolio in execution is completed.

In the Middle East, Abengoa is currently constructing the world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant, located in the Taweelah power and water generation complex, with a production capacity of 909,000 m3/d, and the desalination plant in the Emirates industrial complex Global Aluminum (EGA), of more than 41,000 m3/d, both in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Rabigh III desalination plant, of 600,000 m3/d, also in Saudi Arabia, and the Salalah desalination plant, of 114,000 m3/d, in Oman.