KPMG recommends steps to bolster cybersecurity in the COVID-19 era

The outbreak of Covid-19 poses a challenge to many businesses across the globe, also impacting information security as ill-wishing threat actors actively seek to exploit the situation. With the increasing use of remote technology and employees working from home, it is crucial that cybersecurity is included in contingency planning and has the attention of the Board.

Since the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, there has been an increase in malware using the virus itself as the bait. Cybercriminals try to take advantage of global uncertainty and disruption with additional phishing, online scams and malware installed via Covid-19 heatmaps and social media campaigns, according to KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

In light of these insights, Ton Diemont, the firm’s Head of Cybersecurity in Saudi Arabia, recommends steps to best prepare for the current threat landscape for Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in order to offer a solution to protect employees that are working from home.

Ensure to inform your employees how they can work securely and safely, and how they should handle situations in case of doubts

Make sure the employees are aware of what the protocol is in case of incidents or doubts

Ensure your helpdesk is fully operational

Be vigilant for phishing emails or whaling (i.e. phishing attacks which specifically target your CxO level)

Ensure that you as CIO and CISO are included in business decisions related to the crisis. Therefore, be part of the crisis management organization and demonstrate your added value as a trusted advisor, as security measures will be challenged or relaxed during the crisis

Above all, think in solutions, not in bottlenecks

"Organizations that want to protect themselves from these types of crisis must ensure to incorporate these types of scenarios in their periodic risk assessments at board and operational level. No one can deny that the likelihood of this threat is insignificant or nihil and that investments to deal with, or avoid, these risks will be wisely applied by senior management," asserts Diemont.

As a result of Covid-19, most of the increased spending for companies can be traced back to increased demand of infrastructure and tools/software to support staff that are working from home and has been implemented on short notice. Other cost centers are IT helpdesk facilities and staff.

These additional security measures that were implemented hastily may turn out to be more expensive than under normal circumstances, believes Diemont, adding that these measures can be re-evaluated when business returns to normal.

"While the Covid-19 pandemic will significantly impact businesses, the current view of, unfortunately, most senior management is that cybersecurity is merely seen as a cost center rather than a business enabler or business saver. Hence, cybersecurity is critical to collective resilience and must be considered foundational," he concluded.