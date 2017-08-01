Voltalia bags new renewable energy projects in Europe

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won, directly or through its subsidiary Helexia, tenders in France for a wind project, an innovative agrivoltaic project, two self-consumption projects (solar rooftops) and a solar parking shelter project, for a total of 28 megawatts.

The latter project is located in French Guiana, a first for Helexia, made possible by the support of the Voltalia team.

"These new successes show the continued mobilization of project development teams despite the containment measures in place, linked to the Covid-19. Meanwhile, the teams working on site ensure the continuity of the construction and production of electricity from our plants as well as those of our clients. We are also thinking about the challenges of tomorrow by strengthening our ties with the agricultural world, whose critical role is evident today. "commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

During the announcement of the results of the calls for tenders, Elisabeth Borne, Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, underlined the positive contribution of renewables to the security of the electricity supply of the country. She indicated that the winning projects in these tenders also show the great competitiveness of the various renewable technologies.

Voltalia has strong expertise in five technologies (ground and rooftop solar, wind, hydro, biomass and storage) enabling it to seize many possibilities within the same territory. These successes in four separate tenders illustrate this.

In addition to securing a new power sales contract for its Sarry wind farm (22 MW), currently under construction in the Yonne department, Voltalia has won an innovative project in the agricultural sector (3 MW) in the South region.

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, won a solar parking shelter project (1.4 MW) for a hypermarket located in French Guiana, a new market for Helexia, thanks to the Voltalia team established there since 2005. Helexia also won two self-consumption projects in mainland France (1.2 MW) located on the roofs of an Auchan store and a Decathlon store. All of these long-term power sales contracts will contribute to Voltalia's 2023 targets.

Building on its first success for a 3 MW agrivoltaic project, named Cabanon, won in February 2018[1] and now under construction, Voltalia continues to grow in innovative projects combining agricultural production and electricity production.

For these two projects, Voltalia will install bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on trackers: the panels, the two sides of which are used to produce electricity, are mounted on mobile structures that follow the course of the sun in the sky. These elevated structures overhang and protect agricultural production from climatic hazards (excess of sun, hail, etc.).

This technology offers great flexibility of use: after salads at Cabanon, the new Salon power plant will protect apricot, peach and cherry trees.

The new Salon project is located in Salon de Provence in the South region, in the immediate vicinity of other Voltalia plants: Cabanon, Talagard and Carrière des Plaines. It will therefore benefit from significant synergies throughout its long operating phase.