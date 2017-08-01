Global power industry M&A deals total $5.21bn in February 2020

Total power industry M&A deals in February 2020 worth $5.21bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 150.9% over the previous month and a drop of 35.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.06bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.9bn. At the country level, Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.35bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2020 was the US with 21 deals, followed by Spain with nine and India with eight.

In 2020, as of the end of February 2020, power M&A deals worth $7.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 34.9% year on year.

Power industry M&A deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 69.9% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five power M&A deals stood at $3.64bn, against the overall value of $5.21bn recorded for the month.

The top five power industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were: