Global power industry M&A deals total $5.21bn in February 2020

Total power industry M&A deals in February 2020 worth $5.21bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 150.9% over the previous month and a drop of 35.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.06bn.
Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.9bn. At the country level, Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.35bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2020 was the US with 21 deals, followed by Spain with nine and India with eight.
In 2020, as of the end of February 2020, power M&A deals worth $7.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 34.9% year on year.
Power industry M&A deals in February 2020: Top deals
The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 69.9% of the overall value during February 2020.
The combined value of the top five power M&A deals stood at $3.64bn, against the overall value of $5.21bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
- Siemens’ $1.22bn acquisition of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- The $1.13bn acquisition of Abu Dhabi National Energy by Abu Dhabi Power
- JSW Energy’s $742.28m asset transaction with GMR Energy
- The $300m asset transaction with Glidepath Ventures by Grasshopper Solar
- LONGi Solar Technology’s acquisition of Vina Solar Technology for $253.26m.