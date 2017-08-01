Harnessing waste to boost UAE's electric power supply

How did this project and partnership come about?

Firstly, we should outline the scale of the problem that needed to be addressed. Across the world, population growth, increased urbanisation and accelerated economic activities have led to higher waste generation rates. This is of particular significance in the UAE where residents produce between 1.2kg to 1.3kg of waste daily, with 77 percent of that refuse being sent to landfills. Irresponsibly managed or overfull landfills can result in the release of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Bee’ah was founded in 2007 as a pioneering force for sustainable solutions in the Middle East, with a strategy rooted in the twin pillars of sustainability and digitalisation. Through a holistic approach towards waste management and advanced recycling facilities, Bee’ah has been able to achieve a 76 percent waste diversion from landfill rate in the Emirate of Sharjah. But to reach zero waste to landfills, we recognized that we needed to go a step further with a waste-to-energy strategy for nonrecyclable residual waste. As such, in 2017, we partnered with Masdar, to form a joint venture – the Emirates Waste to Energy Company to bring waste-to-energy solutions to the region. The partnership leverages synergies from both entities with Bee’ah as the UAE leader in waste management and Masdar as the UAE pioneer for renewable energy.

Emirates Waste to Energy supports the UAE Vision 2021, which has set a clean energy target of 27 percent and to divert 75 percent of solid waste away from landfills by 2021.

Briefly explain how your technology works, and the actual impact it has on sustainability (actual data, numbers and figures would be great here).

We are nearing the completion of the EWTE’s first plant, the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility, which will also be the first in the UAE. Located within Bee’ah’s Waste Management Complex in Al Saja’a, Sharjah, the facility spans 80,000 sqm, and meets the strictest European Union environmental standards. Upon completion in 2021, the waste-to-energy plant will process 300,000 tonnes of nonrecyclable solid waste per year, at a rate of 37.5 tonnes per hour.

The design of the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility is unique, because there is extensive use of direct air exchange for mechanical system cooling and boiler cleaning with no water consumption, which is ideal given the scarcity of water in the region. As the first waste-to-energy plant in the UAE, the facility will face specific weather conditions, such as hot and dry atmospheric conditions and strong sandy winds. These environmental conditions have already been factored into the design of the equipment and operations. In addition, we have installed an innovative flue gas (which is a mixture of gases produced by burning of materials in power stations or industrial plants) treatment system which requires no water consumption which is traditionally used in waste-to-energy facilities. The process includes an injection of dry lime powder to treat acid gases at the outlet of the boiler, which optimises emissions performance (the amount of carbon dioxide released) and operational costs.

The process starts with a weighbridge for waste collection vehicles, followed by the unloading of waste into a waste bunker. There will be a control room with an operator who will operate a crane to transfer waste from the bunker and into the boiler. The combustion grates provide waste flow to ensure drying, ignition, combustion, energy release and complete burn-out before the bottom ash outlet. The grate is where waste is converted into energy. Next, the boiler will recover heat from incinerated waste to produce steam that drives a turbine generator. Bottom ash is discharged and deposited into storage, to be converted into usable recycled materials and flue gas is treated through stringent air pollution controls. The high-pressure, high-temperature steam is converted into electrical energy through a steam turbine that is connected to a step-up transformer that then transfers the electricity to SEWA's grid. The remaining steam runs through an air-cooled condenser to transform into water that is reused in the plant again, as part of a closed loop water cycle.

The Sharjah Waste to Energy facility will not only displace almost 450,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, but also generate up to 30 megawatts of energy, which will be supplied to the Sharjah electricity grid to power up to 28,000 homes.

What are some of the key milestones you’ve already reached?

The Joint Development Agreement between Bee’ah and Masdar was signed in January 2017, and the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility was also held in 2017. The financing for the project was secured from a consortium which included the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Standard Chartered Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Siemens Financial Services, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and the Commercial Bank of Dubai. In 2018, the rights to design, build and operate the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility was awarded to French industrial contractor CNIM. Piling works commenced in 2019 and commercial operations will begin next year in the fourth quarter.

Progress has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we recently held the first boiler part lifting ceremony in June 2020. The boiler is one of the most important components of the facility as it recovers heat from incinerated waste to produce steam and drives a steam turbine generator.

What is the potential for waste to energy in Sharjah? In the UAE?

The Sharjah government has been extremely forward-thinking especially in terms of sustainable development. It is taking active steps to make the Emirate the first zero-waste-to-landfill city in the Middle East. As mentioned earlier, the first Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility will be a critical part of this strategy, diversifying energy sources in the Emirate as well as managing the issue of increasing waste.

This success with the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility can be easily replicated across the UAE where the average waste generation per person is around 1.2 to 1.3kg daily, and even in the wider GCC region. Emirates Waste to Energy Company is paving the way for waste to energy technologies in the region, and we believe the potential is immense as a holistic waste management strategy.

The goal is to turn Sharjah into the first zero-waste city in the Middle East. Where else do you think the zero-waste goal can be realistically achieved?

The problems faced by the UAE in terms of waste generation, overfilled landfills and lack of awareness around recycling are found across the region. Emirates Waste to Energy Company is exploring opportunities throughout the MENA region and there has been a lot of interest in such solutions. At Bee’ah, we see waste-to-energy as key to an end-to-end waste management solution and to reduce landfill dependency.

But waste-to-energy is just one part of the equation. At Bee’ah, we pride ourselves in driving a circular economy here in the UAE, and constantly implementing innovative solutions to reach zero-waste targets. We believe that recycling is necessary to recover valuable resources found in our waste. At our Waste Management Complex in Al Saja’a, we have multiple facilities to do so, such as the Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant which treats industrial-contaminated water to product clean water that can be returned to the water cycle with minimal impact on the environment; the largest Material Recovery Facility in the Middle East which produces recyclables; a Tyre Recycling Facility which recycles 3,000,000 end-of-life tyres and converts it into crumb rubber products for landscaping, jogging tracks and construction; the Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Facility which has a recovery rate of 95 percent and produces recycled aggregates for reuse in construction projects; Car & Metal Shredding & Recycling Facility, which shreds old car bodies and separates metal, glass and plastic components for recycling; and even the new Biomass Facility which processes carbon- and cellulose-based waste to convert it into alternative fuel (a substitute for fossil fuels) for industrial purposes. The Biomass Facility was actually completed and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe that it is critical to capture value from waste, reduce our use of natural resources and mitigate the impact of economic activities on our environment.

Our proven track record in the UAE has led us to expand this year into Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Just this year, Bee’ah won the waste management and city cleaning contract for Egypt’s new Administrative Capital, one of the largest urban development projects in the world. We have been tasked with achieving an ambitious 80 percent waste diversion rate in the city. From there, I am certain that reaching a zero-waste target for the new Administrative Capital will not be too far along.

Similarly, Bee’ah recently won the municipal waste management contract for Madinah. Our efforts in Madinah City will complement the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans, which include the development of a regulatory and investment framework to develop the waste-to-energy sector, with a target of 3GW of energy from waste to be achieved by 2025.

How does waste to energy fit into the wider energy transition and the UAE’s sustainability goals?

The UAE’s Vision 2021 target for a waste diversion rate of 75 percent is just the start of its wider push for a sustainable future. The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 seeks to double the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix and reduce the carbon footprint of its power generation processes by 70 percent. To this end, it has already made great progress in solar technology and is pushing ahead with nuclear power.

It has also pledged to meet the UN’s seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and last year it signed the Zero Carbon Building Commitment, which aims to make all new buildings net-zero carbon by 2030, and by 2050 to make all buildings net zero carbon.

Waste-to-energy is a waste management solution, as well as an alternative energy source, diversifying the energy mix in the UAE.

So while there is much work to be done, Bee’ah and Emirates Waste to Energy Company are on the right track thanks to the vision and leadership of our government and its plans to diversify energy sources through renewable energy infrastructure.

What were some of the biggest challenges you’ve had to address as part of this project?

Securing funding for this project was one of the biggest challenges as it is a major infrastructure project. But thanks to the strength of Bee’ah’s and Masdar’s partnership and creative financing, we even won several awards for the secured financing including the 2018 Thomson Reuters Project Finance International (PFI) Award for Clean Deal of the Year in Middle East and Africa; the 2018 Structured Loan Deal of the Year Award at the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East Awards and the 2018 IJ Global MENA Waste Deal of the Year.

This project has been a first within the country, and as such, there have been a few learning curves for all the parties involved. Waste to energy technologies are not new, but at Emirates Waste to Energy Company, we are introducing the latest technologies to ensure maximum efficiency and optimisation without causing environmental damage. We have also partnered with various entities, such as the start-up Seramic Materials, to explore the potential of recycling ashes from municipal solid waste incinerators (MSWI) from Bee’ah’s waste-to-energy plant into sustainable, affordable, and durable construction materials. We are working with French industrial engineers, CNIM, to ensure that Sharjah Waste to Energy facility is the most advanced of its kind in the world. And with Masdar, we have a partner that shares the same values of sustainability and digitalization for a future-ready economy. Even in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges it presents, we remain on track to commence operations next year as planned.

What are your growth and development plans in the coming year?

Bee’ah is continuously looking to further the sustainability agenda in the Middle East, whether through the launch of new projects and ventures, or through partnerships that result in positive co-creation and innovation. Our ultimate goal is to set a more sustainable quality of life for the communities we serve.

As we expand into new territories, we hope to replicate the same successes we’ve had here in the UAE. The COVID-19 pandemic, which shares many similarities as the longer-term climate change crisis in the sense that it does not respect border lines, affects communities of all socioeconomic statuses, and requires collective action from all segments of society, was not a setback for us. We are even more motivated to continue driving our mission forward and continue rallying support and cooperation from all stakeholders for a more promising future.

By the end of this year, the new Bee’ah Headquarters will be completed. It is a physical manifestation of our twin pillars – sustainability and digitalisation – as a net-zero-energy green building and fully AI-integrated office of the future. We believe that our new Headquarters will set the blueprint for sustainable and smart cities of the future, which is the only way forward.