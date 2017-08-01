Trina Solar to Add 10GW in Annual Production Capacity of Ultra-High-Efficient 210mm Solar Cells

Trina Solar Co Ltd, a world’s leader in solar technology manufacturing, has announced that it has signed an investment cooperation agreement with the Management Committee of Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone in Jiangsu province to expand its manufacturing capacity of 210mm solar cells.

In line with Trina Solar’s strategies, the company will add 7.6GW in annual production capacity at its Yancheng production site, increasing its 2.5GW overseas cell capacity. Another 2.4GW of existing production capacity at the Yancheng site will be upgraded. With other new production capacity and upgrading existing production capacity, the company’s annual production capacity will reach 26GW with 70% Ultra-High-Efficient 210mm cell by end of next year.

The 10GW 210mm cells will be used in the Trina Solar Vertex 600W+ new product series, which has been widely acclaimed in the market. The latest moves will not only speed up technological innovation in the industry, but also provide a broader space for reducing balance of system and levelized cost of energy from the system side to ensure stable customer income.

Trina Solar is dedicated to an all-round value strategy that delivers immense benefits to its customers. Relying on the R&D platform of its critical photovoltaic science and technology laboratory, Trina Solar plans to strengthen R&D investment in the field of large-size cells and modules to ensure that the average efficiency of newly built passivated emitter and real cells reaches 23% early next year. The company will continue to deploy forward-looking battery and component technology as it seeks to maintain its leading market position.

Gao Jifan, General Manager and Chairman of Trina Solar said the company will further enhance its core competitiveness through cost and scale advantages in expanding the production capacity of high-efficiency large-size solar cells, seize market development opportunities for monocrystalline products, and enhance profitability and the company's comprehensive competitiveness with the advantage of policies in Yancheng that are forward looking and give invaluable support to industry.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President, Trina Solar Middle East & Africa Region, commented: “Clean energy transition in the MEA region has been dramatic and countries are rapidly adopting renewable energy sources to meet their future energy needs and reduce carbon emissions. We always strive to contribute in the sustainable development of the global photovoltaic industry. The addition of the 10GW of cell production capacity will reinforce our position in the solar value chain. Similar to introducing the Vertex 210mm cell modules, this is again a step of Trina Solar leading the solar industry.”