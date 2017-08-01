Construction of KSA SWPC’s Shuqaiq 3 IWP desalination plant achieves two million man-hours without injuries

Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and the Shuqaiq Three Company for Water (S3CW) Shuqaiq 3 IWP desalination plant in Shuqaiq, Jizan region, on the country’s south-west coast, has achieved two million man-hours without Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) as construction surpasses the 50% completion mark. This achievement reflects the shared priority and focus of SWPC, S3CW and ACCIONA, on risk prevention and the correct implementation of the Health & Safety (HSE) measures for all the workers in the Project.

ACCIONA, in close collaboration with S3CW and SWPC, has deployed very high HSE standards from the start of the project and this accomplishment is the result of this great effort between all the parties.

The present situation with the spread of Covid-19, has added an extra challenge to coordinate the necessary prevention measures with our productivity goals while allowing us to reach the final target as per the contractual dates.

ACCIONA is the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor for Shuqaiq 3 Independent Water Project (IWP) Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, which will produce 450,000 cubic meters of potable water per day. The project also includes the EPC of a large Electrical Special Facility (ESF) to feed the plant with power and some other additional installations from the existing power plants in the vicinity.

This SWRO plant will provide water to the cities of Abha and Jizan covering a potential population of 2Mill inhabitants once it will be completed in Q4 of 2021 in this extremely dry region close to the border with Yemen.

The zero Lost Time Injuries record shows the seamless teamwork between all the parties involved: SWPC, S3CW, ACCIONA and all our Subcontractor that from the start of the project have prioritized safety in parallel with the execution of the works.

This important milestone is only a step in our way to complete the Project under these rigorous requirements.

We aim at the overall Project completion with a zero LTI index while meeting all the requirements of the contract.

Jesús García Prieto, ACCIONA Shuqaiq 3 IWP Project Director, stated: “This important milestone reflects our high commitment designing and building this kind of vital facilities for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fulfilling the best Health and Safety standards that guarantee safe conditions for our employees and subcontractors. It is the time to recognize the great effort made at Shuqaiq 3 Project by all the parties involved with a special highlight of the difficult circumstances relative to the impact of the Covid-19 worldwide.”

Altaf Khan Mohsan-CMIOSH, ACCIONA Shuqaiq 3 IWP Project HSE Manager, expressed his pride by saying “This impressive achievement becomes a reality because of ACCIONA’s ongoing commitment toward the HSE goal (Zero Harm) through its stringent HSE strategies, system and safe processes. ACCIONA management always believes that by creating a Health & Safety culture and promoting safe practices, at the end of the day everyone should go home safe. In addition, Shuqaiq-3 team prioritizes the environmental values and maintains the Project´s sustainability at the highest level. The awareness given by the HSE team about the Covid-19 pandemic is remarkable and has minimized the consequences in the Project.”

The total desalinated water production in the Middle East is forecasted to be 13x times larger in 2040 than it was in 2014, according to the latest ACCIONA Sustainability Report. In a region with acute water scarcity, demand for desalinated water is being driven by climate change and population growth. Saudi Arabia, which has a population of about 35 million, is the world’s third largest per capita consumer of water after the United States and Canada. The country announced last year a national program for rationalizing water consumption in the Kingdom and as part of the Vision 2030, setting ambitious targets that include slashing usage by nearly 24 percent by next year and some 43 percent by the end of the next decade.

ACCIONA desalinates water through the most energy efficient reverse osmosis technology. Reverse Osmosis emits 6.5x times fewer greenhouse gases than the traditional thermal desalination technologies.