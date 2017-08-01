New water stationed launched in Sharjah’s Al Bridi Nature Reserve

Qatra Water Solutions, a Public Private Partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and BESIX Group, in collaboration with Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), has launched a water filling station for distributing reused water in Al Dhaid, Bridi area, in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Located next to the farms, the Bridi Water Station has 2 filling points that can fill tankers of 5,000 UKG in less than 20 minutes. The facility will be open for service for 6 days a week and will serve any customers driving in.

In line with Qatra’s initiative of sustainable reuse of wastewater treatment, Mohamed Obaid Al Nuaimi , Deputy General Manager at Qatra said, “It is a proud moment for Qatra to be launching water station’s like these to encourage sustainable water reuse. This launch is a testament to our efforts of trying to achieve a commercial realization of Sharjah’s sustainability plan. We look forward to further enhancing our efforts towards water recycle, reuse and conservation.”

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA said, “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to partner with Qatra Water Solutions for this launch. At EPAA, we are extremely vocal about adopting practices that help protect and safeguard our environment. Effective management of water resources is crucial for environmentally sustainable development and can help combat any impending water crisis efficiently. By installing this station, water can be strategically reused for commercial and industrial purposes, without having to rely on other sources.”

Today, landowners rely on water from borewells, however overtime, the availability of ground water has become scarce along with decreasing quality. Bridi Water Station will propose high quality water suitable for landscaping and irrigation, aiming to bring a solution to protecting the depleting underground aquifer and finding a sustainable alternative to water consumption.

In 2018, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree to establish ‘Al Bridi Nature Reserve’ in Sharjah. The decree stipulates the prohibition of the acts, actions and activities that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause wildlife or maritime damages.

This wildlife protected area’s environmental importance lies in the high density of Acacia trees that have exceptional environmental importance, due to its unique characteristics and nutritional value for the wildlife in the region. It is also a home for the Avicennia tree, whose flowers produce a nectar considered to be a good source of food for bees producing the local honey. Moreover, part of the protected area is being developed to a natural park.