Digital DEWA partners with Group 42 to boost AI and cloud innovation in the UAE

Digital DEWA – the digital arm of DEWA, announced a strategic partnership with Group 42 (G42), an Abu Dhabi based leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing company.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42 signed the partnership.

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Digital DEWA ensures a leading role in the adoption of digital technologies with its four pillars; Solar Energy, Energy Storage, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Services which makes it the world’s first digital utility utilising autonomous systems for renewable energy, storage, expansion in AI adoption, and digital services.

This in turn, supports the Dubai 10X initiative to propel Dubai into the future, positioning it 10 years ahead of other global cities.

The partnership with Group 42 enables Digital DEWA companies – Moro Hub, InfraX and DigitalX – to introduce and implement digital and data transformation initiatives. It aims to foster new services around AI and enhance innovations across Digital DEWA’s service portfolio.

“The partnership with G42 will strengthen Digital DEWA offerings, as they can now extensively collaborate on technological endeavours, to co-create services in the clean energy and IoT, leverage AI-led solutions for government entities and enterprises across different sectors as well as explore the commercial and operational feasibility of such opportunities,” said Al Tayer.

The new services will be hosted on Moro Hub and G42 cloud infrastructure to ensure data security and superior customer experience. The services will be managed in Moro Hub’s Smart Cities Command and Control Centre, offering 24/7 support to future clients.

At the signing ceremony, Peng Xiao said, “We are thrilled to team up with Digital DEWA and play a key role in the digital transformation objectives and initiatives of the country. Our expertise in the fields of AI, Big Data Analytics and cloud computing, combined with our specialised industrial know-how, allow us to develop progressive and holistic solutions to problems in every sector, empowering businesses to transition to digital environments effortlessly. The UAE government is committed to the digital growth and development of the nation, and we are proud to contribute to this goal in every way possible.”

Regional clients can look forward to new service innovations addressing several market segments such as AI Research & Development, Cloud and Data Centre services, Industrial solutions, AI Video Analytics as a Service, Healthcare solutions such as COVID-19 detection and diagnostic devices, technical support, professional and other digital services.