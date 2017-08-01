Trina Solar has been recognized as a top bankable module supplier for 5 consecutive years

Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (“Trina Solar” or the “Company”), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, was once again named the 100% Bankable Module Supplier Brand as announced in the 2020 PV Module and Inverter Bankability report, published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The judges unanimously recognized the company’s stable financial status, reliability, product quality and excellent brand influence.

According to Bloomberg Bankability reports issued since 2012, Trina Solar has achieved 100% bankability six times, and has topped the list for the past five years. Again, a performance unmatched in the industry.

The indicates that Trina Solar's modules can help project developers obtain bank financing more easily. It also strongly asserts the confidence that the global financial market and solar energy industry have in the innovation, reliability and stability of Trina Solar's module products, and their willingness to establish stable and long-term collaborative relationships with the company.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President, Trina Solar Middle East & Africa Region, commented: “The MEA region is witnessing a great leap in solar projects. Solar energy is now perceived as the most competitive form of power generation, helping countries move towards achieving their respective renewable energy targets.”

“Big projects require a reliable partner; Solar bankability represents how the PV system performs over time in association with financial risks. Their choice of a high-bankability manufacturer improves reliability of the PV systems, hence reducing the risks of solar system investment in the long run. As a Tier 1 manufacturer, Trina Solar is a trusted partner to improve your solar investment ROI.” added Antonio.

The Bloomberg New Energy Finance report considers the company's financial health, record of its modules in the field and manufacturer warranties as important indicators for financial institutions in their evaluation of PV manufacturers’ bankability.

They contact banks, EPCs, independent power providers and technical advisers worldwide and conducts in-depth interviews with quality inspectors and technology experts. The survey coverage is thus wide, and the evaluation is open and transparent. As one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the global new energy market, the report is seen as an invaluable reference for business credit at many financial institutions.

The BNEF 2020 Module and Inverter Financing Value Report also cited the annual photovoltaic module reliability scorecard report issued by the internationally authoritative certification body PV Evolution Labs.

The PVEL report affirmed the outstanding performance of Trina Solar’s modules in terms of reliability and power generation capacity. The company was once again named the world’s Top Performer module manufacturer.