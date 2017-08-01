AVEVA Prioritizes Cloud Strategy in Order to Respond to the Demands of The New Normal

Utilities
News
Published: 31 August 2020 - 11:18 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today unveiled ‘Cloud-First’, a key component of its long-term software portfolio strategy to focus on providing core services in the cloud to ensure high uptime and availability, user management and the flexibility to try new solutions. The strategy includes the introduction of scenario-driven integration between products for rapid time to value.

As part of this strategy, AVEVA has also announced significant new advances to its industry-leading cloud platform, AVEVA Connect - AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA Insight Guided and Advanced Analytics. These new solutions, accessed in the cloud, reduce total cost of ownership, help users to improve efficiency and enable decision support with infused industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Designed to securely host AVEVA software solutions in the cloud, AVEVA Connect already enables more than 1,900 customers and over 25,000 users to access multiple products from one platform with a single sign-on.

Connecting teams, data and processes in the Cloud is a key differentiator for AVEVA today given the changes in working patterns, the massive amounts of data being generated by industries and the need to bring many disparate processes together via one source. It facilitates improved user management across all assets as well as the capability to monitor usage of subscription credits across the entire AVEVA software portfolio.

“The new normal has required a shift in business focus and imperatives,” said Ravi Gopinath, Chief Cloud Officer and Chief Product Officer, AVEVA. “Moving forward, businesses will witness reduced capital investments, changing working processes, a heightened need for visualization tools and much greater agility and responsiveness across the value chain to minimize value leaks and optimize production to maximize profit opportunities. Organizational focus has shifted to demand increased flexibility, much more real time collaboration, intelligent applications and a more streamlined user experience. AVEVA Connect will serve as a ‘one stop shop’ for all these requirements.”

New AVEVA Connect Solutions delivering Improved Efficiencies for Industrial Organizations

AVEVA Unified Engineering, breaks down the silos to deliver a collaborative data-centric environment with a single source of accountability across the engineering lifecycle. Multi-discipline teams across owner operators and EPCs can now collaborate to execute greenfield and brownfield projects with high traceability in a secure cloud environment that can be set up in days to accelerate time to value and reduce total installed cost.

The AVEVA Insight Guided and Advanced Analytics are now available in the Cloud for advanced pattern recognition to augment automated analytics and condition monitoring.

The solution offers a quick time to value enabling customers to start on a predictive analytics-based Asset Performance strategy without the need for complex modelling or data science. This solution allows the user to create easy-to-deploy models targeting specific assets, providing reliable anomaly detection with minimal configuration

AVEVA’s Cloud-First Strategy to Cater for Demands of the New Normal

From operating information analysis and low-code application development to complex engineering visualization, AVEVA Connect’s functionality allows easy trials for new capabilities. This will enable customers to benefit from the latest, most innovative products available, all accessed via the cloud.

‘Cloud-First’ includes the introduction of scenario-driven integration between products for rapid time to value. Later this year, AVEVA will also introduce software development kits to enable partners to provide their solutions within the AVEVA Connect platform in order to increase the range of capabilities available to customers.

“The shift to the cloud isn't a matter of choice but something that must aggressively be pursued. The tremendous advantages of deployment and ownership costs, the ability to flexibly consume purely based on need and the removal of localized barriers to allow unprecedented levels of work efficiency and collaboration mean that we will continue to add to the rich domain content of our portfolio, because this is not just about technology, but about the realities and specifics of our customer’s business,” concluded Ravi Gopinath, Chief Cloud Officer and Chief Product Officer, AVEVA.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
    Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
      The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
        Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings
          Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek appoints executive assistant manager

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge