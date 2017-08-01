Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unified quality of life indexes

Published: 31 August 2020 - 11:49 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafted several unified indexes to evaluate the quality of life in the energy and infrastructure sectors, under the framework of supporting the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

The drafting took place during the first meeting of the ministry’s National Executive Team of Quality of Life in the Energy and Infrastructure Sectors, which was held remotely.

The meeting was chaired by Eng. Nadia Musallam Al Naqbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector at the Ministry and CEO of Happiness and Quality of Life, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources, with the attendance of several officials from federal and local authorities, along with national university partners.

During the meeting, the executive team discussed reinforcing their coordination in implementing the strategy’s objectives, and agreed to form national teams to support its work.

Al Naqbi stressed that the future working system adopted by the team will serve the UAE’s preparations for the next fifty years and reinforce its global position as a leading country in ensuring the community’s quality of life and happiness. He noted that the UAE Government prioritises quality of life in its work and future initiatives, to ensure the process of sustainable development and achieve the objectives of its strategy and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Kaabi pointed out that renewable energy will be included in the design and construction of sustainable cities, and is one of the UAE’s key objectives.

The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aims to promote an integrated concept of wellbeing, thus supporting Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

It is based on a national framework of three main levels - individuals, society and the country. It includes 14 components and 9 strategic objectives, which include enhancing people's wellbeing by promoting healthy and active lifestyles, promoting good mental health and adopting positive thinking.

The strategy would focus on strengthening family ties and work on improving the quality of life in cities across the country to attract more residents to those areas.

