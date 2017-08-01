Abu Dhabi Department of Energy presents ‘Energy Modelling Capability Build’ Programme at GITEX Technology Week 2020

As part of its role to lead the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and upgrade the energy ecosystem in accordance with international standards, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, presented its ‘Energy Modelling Capability Build’ programme at GITEX Technology Week 2020, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6 to10, 2020.

The program forms part of the DoE’s strategic vision to enhance and empower the Abu Dhabi energy sector and prepare it to keep up with any future developments.

The Department is taking part in the Abu Dhabi Government’s pavilion at the event under the ‘Government Services’ category, showcasing the latest updates to its digital services and the prospects of integration with the Abu Dhabi government service system ‘Tamm’, in line with the emirate’s strategy for digital transformation.

The Energy Modelling Capability Build programme promises to deliver a number of outcomes needed to enhance the DoE’s ability to lead the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to develop an advanced energy model, namely, improved sector collaboration and dialogue; faster and better decision-making capability; improved transparency, forecasting, and optimisation; enhanced policymaking and regulatory oversight; and support for the ongoing efforts to deliver on Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s targets and commitments.

DoE Undersecretary Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi said: "Our strategy, at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, is underpinned by the need to build the Abu Dhabi energy sector’s capacities, supply the sector with advanced systems and tools, and work to enhance the quality and speed of its decision-making process. As the energy market grows more complex, demand for more frequent and sophisticated simulation analysis increases, calling for a broader and more integrated simulation approach."

"This is where the Energy Modelling Capability Build programme comes in," Al Falasi added. "As the government entity mandated with leading the energy sector in the emirate, the DoE must be prepared and able to manage uncertainty and complexity. And with that in mind, the Department sought to procure a leading optimisation software to meet the requirements of the rapidly evolving sector."

On the same note, the DoE has partnered with Energy Exemplar, a global leader in power and water simulation and analytics software, to leverage their Plexos application to manage uncertainty and support complex decision making.

The application offers a set of advanced features, including a built-in tool that allows for output to be visualised. The application serves four key functions: regional price forecasting, regulatory filing analysis, fuel budgeting, and financial forecasting. It is comprised of closely integrated building blocks that work in unison to inform short- and long-term issues. Its modelling feature allows for the inclusion of various fuels and fuel contracts, power transmission and water lines, unit commitment, and technical constraints, in addition to modelling emissions, reserves, and batteries. Moreover, various tasks can run concurrently or sequentially on the application to cater to the diverse requirements of the DoE’s dual mandate.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy works to lead the entire energy ecosystem in the emirate, developing policies and regulations that support the deployment of the latest global energy technologies in the emirate, which, in turn, boosts energy efficiency, security of supply, and environmental sustainability.

The DoE’s participation in the upcoming GITEX 2020 is an opportunity to discover new and innovative technologies and products exhibited by private and public companies, in addition to networking and exploring future collaboration opportunities with the relevant local and international industry stakeholders.