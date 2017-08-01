Eco Wave Power signs Collaboration Agreement with Meridian Energy Australia

Eco Wave Power announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with Meridian Energy Australia Pty Ltd. Meridian Energy Australia (MEA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australasia’s largest renewable energy generator Meridian Energy Limited.

The purpose of the collaboration is for the parties to jointly investigate the development of commercial wave energy power projects in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM).Eco Wave Power will recognize MEA as a supporting partner, lead the investigation into the application of wave energy in Australia and identify opportunities for the application of the Eco Wave Power Background IP.

Jason Stein, CEO of Meridian Energy Australia said: “Meridian proudly generates only from 100% renewable sources in Australia. Our current generation assets are wind and hydro, so by entering this collaboration we are excited to investigate the potential of wave energy in Australia. We believe that renewable energy is the only way forward and are always looking at ways to diversify and grow our renewable energy portfolio in Australia.”

“It is our honor to work with Meridian Energy Australia” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “Meridian is demonstrating significant leadership by only generating electricity from renewable energy sources. We believe that this collaboration with Meridian, a global leader in renewable energy, is another significant step in the commercialization of wave energy”