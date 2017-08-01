Emicool revises district cooling fuel surcharge

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has implemented a revised fuel surcharge applicable across all its district cooling plants, catering to all sectors.

This is in line with the directives issued by the Supreme Council of Energy for cutting fuel surcharges on customer electricity and water bills effective from December 1.

Emicool said it is working towards transferring and implementing the corresponding reductions through the upcoming monthly invoices, ensuring transparency and benefits to end-users.

"By connecting to more than 2,200 buildings in the UAE across various large sectors, malls and others, Emicool’s statistics of projects, agreements and contracts reflect the awareness among owners and developers of the growing importance of energy-saving and environmentally friendly district cooling systems," said its CEO Dr Adib Moubadder.

"We are already extending our full support to the mission of the District Cooling (DC) Association, in line with the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030 & 2050 and our compliance to this new regulation complements our assertiveness towards supporting government initiatives aimed at increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai ‘s energy mix," he added.