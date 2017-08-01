Siemens, Hassan Allam Construction to build Egypt’s new National Energy Control Center

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company has awarded a contract to the consortium consisting of Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Hassan Allam Construction to build the new National Energy Control Center in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt.

The country’s new power grid control center will deploy advanced software and equipment to monitor, manage and control extra-high voltage (220 kV and 500 kV) transmission networks and power generation stations across Egypt.

The necessary technologies will be included in the new control center for future grid expansion while maintaining secure energy supply, including intermittent renewable energy sources and storage. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Officials from Egyptian Electricity Transmission, Siemens and Hassan Allam Construction signed the contract, valued more than 45 million Euros, at a ceremony in Cairo on December 8th, 2020.

Sabine Erlinghagen CEO Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, stated: “A secure, efficient and reliable power supply is essential to our everyday life. This new control center will enable Egypt’s power grid to tick these boxes today, but will also adapt to future changes when incorporating new technology and energy sources. We are looking forward to supporting the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy’s vision to further digitalize the energy sector.”

The new National Energy Control Center situated in the new Administrative Capital of Egypt, and the backup control center located in Giza, will run on Siemens Spectrum Power 7, the company’s flagship control center platform for transmission management in energy networks. The high-performance platform comprises a wide range of applications for grid monitoring and supervisory control, load and wind or solar power generation forecasting, network analysis and optimization, cross-optimized thermal and hydro generation scheduling as well as generation dispatch and control.

“Our partnership with Siemens spans many decades, and we are confident that the company will provide solutions that will meet our current requirements as well as our future needs and growth expectations for the network,” said Sabah Mashally, Chairwoman of Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company. “This project is another step toward a robust, smart and efficient electrical grid that is not only crucial to Egypt’s economic development, but will also allow for faster implementation of renewable energy sources in the country.”

This project further strengthens the close and successful cooperation between Egypt and Siemens to modernize the country’s electricity sector, after the joint development of the master plan for the Egyptian transmission network and the outstanding implementation of Siemens Megaproject that added 14.4 gigawatts of power generation capacity to the network in record time.

“We are delighted to partner with Siemens to deliver this advanced control center that will ensure stable supply of energy across Egypt,” said Hassan Allam, the Chairman of Hassan Allam Construction. “Our company has been operating in Egypt since 1936, and has contributed to many strategic engineering, construction and infrastructure projects that have fostered tremendous economic and societal development across the nation and we look forward to working with Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy towards achieving Egypt’s vision 2030.”

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company currently operates a total of four control centers from Siemens to monitor and control the regional transmission networks of Cairo and Alexandria, in addition to the recently inaugurated Upper and Middle Egypt regional control centers. Additionally, two Siemens’ control centers are in operation at the distribution networks of North and South Delta Electricity Distribution Companies.

The scope also includes the construction of a prestigious building in the new Administrative Capital of Egypt to host the new National Control Center, including electro-mechanical works and all-auxiliary services.