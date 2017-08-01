ACWA Power partners with other companies to scale up green hydrogen production

Utilities
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 4:14 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Seven companies, including developer ACWA Power and Spanish utility Iberdrola, have formed a joint initiative to scale up production of "green" hydrogen in the next six years and bring down costs, they said on Tuesday.

"Green" hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

It is increasingly being touted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and transport sectors, but currently costs of production are too high to be competitive with other fuels.

The so-called Green Hydrogen Catapult initiative also includes Italian gas group Snam, renewable energy investor CWP Renewables, low-carbon technology group Envision, renewable energy developer Ørsted, and fertiliser company Yara.

It aims to deploy 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewables-based hydrogen production to 2026, and to halve the current cost of the fuel to below $2 per kg.

Its goal will require investment of around $110 billion - to be raised from a mix of debt and equity providers, with some public co-investment - and deliver more than 120,000 jobs, it said.


