Oman's Diam installs smart water meters in Muscat, Musandam

Oman's Public Authority for Water (Diam) has marked the operation of smart water meters that were installed in the governorates of Muscat and Musandam.

In addition, Diam has marked the linking of the meters to its systems through Internet of Things (IoT) technology in cooperation with the National Energy Center (NEC) and the Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo), Oman News Agency reported.

The smart meters that have been installed are divided into two types: postpaid and prepaid.

The meters were implemented in several stages, including the pilot, first and second stages. In the pilot stage, 10.000 postpaid meters were installed in Musandam, marking 98% completion. The first and second stages cost $64.9m (RO25m), with an eight-year implementation contract. In the first stage, 4,100 postpaid meters were installed in Muscat. In the same stage, 1,000 prepaid meters have been installed for buildings that host more than six apartments, 86% of which have been implemented. Work is underway on the remaining meters.

In the second stage, 179,300 postpaid meters are being installed in Muscat for all categories of subscribers, and 98% of these meters are installed.

The smart meters project is expected to contribute to reducing water losses in Muscat by at least 20%. Achieving this percentage will annually save about $109m (RO42m).