Utilities Middle East to host conference on the future of nuclear energy

Utilities Middle East, a leading source of news and business intelligence for the region’s utilities industry and a brand of ITP Media Group, is pleased to announce that it will host a one day conference on the future of nuclear energy in the region.

The virtual conference/webinar will be held on 17th December 2020 under the topic: “Nuclear energy: Accelerating a clean energy future.”

The panel of speakers is composed of high profile executives from the regional and global nuclear industry, who will discuss the state of the industry, current trends and advancements in technology, as well as highlighting nuclear’s larger role in a low- carbon energy future in the Middle East.

“The ongoing success of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in UAE has rekindled an appetite for nuclear energy in the Middle East where countries have set ambitious clean energy targets while expanding access to electricity,” said Baset Asaba, Editor of Utilities Middle East.

“We look forward to having meaningful discussions with senior executives and professionals on harnessing the potential of nuclear for a clean energy future.”

While adoption of nuclear energy continues to grow in different countries, with over 450 nuclear power reactors and 398.9 GW(e) in net installed capacity worldwide, the technology currently supplies only 11% of the world’s electricity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Participants at the conference will be able to engage experts on how best to fast-track adoption, integrate new technologies, deepen research and also shape public perception.

For more information about the Webinar, please contact Mark Grennell at mark.grennell@itp.com (Mobile: 0556848664) or Sonali Kanwar at sonali.kanwar@itp.com (Mobile: 0526414952).