Utilities Middle East to host conference on the future of nuclear energy

Utilities
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 7:11 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Utilities Middle East, a leading source of news and business intelligence for the region’s utilities industry and a brand of ITP Media Group, is pleased to announce that it will host a one day conference on the future of nuclear energy in the region.

The virtual conference/webinar will be held on 17th December 2020 under the topic: “Nuclear energy: Accelerating a clean energy future.”

The panel of speakers is composed of high profile executives from the regional and global nuclear industry, who will discuss the state of the industry, current trends and advancements in technology, as well as highlighting nuclear’s larger role in a low- carbon energy future in the Middle East.

“The ongoing success of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in UAE has rekindled an appetite for nuclear energy in the Middle East where countries have set ambitious clean energy targets while expanding access to electricity,” said Baset Asaba, Editor of Utilities Middle East.

“We look forward to having meaningful discussions with senior executives and professionals on harnessing the potential of nuclear for a clean energy future.”

While adoption of nuclear energy continues to grow in different countries, with over 450 nuclear power reactors and 398.9 GW(e) in net installed capacity worldwide, the technology currently supplies only 11% of the world’s electricity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Participants at the conference will be able to engage experts on how best to fast-track adoption, integrate new technologies, deepen research and also shape public perception.

For more information about the Webinar, please contact Mark Grennell at mark.grennell@itp.com (Mobile: 0556848664) or Sonali Kanwar at sonali.kanwar@itp.com (Mobile: 0526414952).

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Paramount Hotel Dubai welcomes new executive producer of culinary
    Dubai's Zabeel House by Jumeirah has turned into a giant festive calendar
      Samuele Baudoino promoted to executive chef at Rosewood Abu Dhabi
        Arabian Travel Market to have ‘huge influx’ of Israeli visitors
          Middle East hospitality is already in the recovery phase, say experts

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition