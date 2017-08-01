Turkish wind farm to triple capacity with $37mn from EBRD

Utilities
News
Turkish wind farm to triple capacity with $37mn from EBRD
Published: 1 February 2020 - 6:06 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Turkey’s renewable energy production will receive a boost with a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) loan of $37m to finance the expansion of the Kiyikoy wind farm in the northwest of the country.

The bank’s loan will be used for the development, construction and operation of a 72 MW extension to the 28 MW wind farm located on the west coast of the Black Sea in the Kirklareli province, EBRD said in a statement.

In parallel, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Turkey is providing a loan for the same amount. The funds will also refinance a leasing facility provided by a local leasing firm for the original wind farm.

The extension of the Kiyikoy wind farm is a step towards the government’s objective of installing 27 GW of renewable energy capacity other than hydropower by 2023, of which 20 GW is expected to be wind energy. The Kiyikoy extension will also help save approximately 99,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Supporting Turkey’s sustainability goals is among the EBRD’s priorities in the country. The bank has previously financed, both directly and through local banks, 3 GW of installed capacity, or seven percent of the total installed renewable energy capacity in Turkey.

Aida Sitdikova, EBRD director, Energy Eurasia, said: “Renewables in Turkey represent not only a viable, but also a financially attractive investment opportunity.”

The EBRD is a major investor in the country. Since 2009 it has invested almost €12b in various sectors of the Turkish economy. Half of this investment is in projects that promote the sustainable use of energy and resources.

The EBRD’s €6.7b portfolio in Turkey is the largest among the 38 economies where the bank invests.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Turkey News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Rockwell Automation appoints Sebastien Grau as regional sales director for Middle East, Turkey and Sub Saharan Africa
    Turkey records drop in tourists from UAE, Saudi Arabia in August
      Sonatrach, Ronesans ink contract for $1.4bn petrochemical complex in Turkey
        Turkey reveals new tourism strategy, targeting more than 75 million tourists by 2023
          SOCAR increases storage capacity of STAR refinery

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall