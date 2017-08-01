Suqia signs MoU with Dubai Cares to provide Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in developing countries

Press Release: In line with the International Day of Education, the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and Dubai Cares, both under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share knowledge and build capacities in support of developing countries facing water scarcity.

As part of this partnership, Suqia will support Dubai Cares’ Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) program in two of Madagascar's largest cities: Antananarivo and Mahajanga. The AED 3.800,000 (USD 1,035,000) program is set to benefit 14,250 children and 33,750 community members. This intervention also aims to construct and rehabilitate WASH facilities in schools and health centers, and ensure availability of services across 21 primary and 9 secondary schools. In addition, this program provides clean water for day to day consumption to meet children’s needs at schools and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Dubai Cares and Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director-UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) during a ceremony held at Dubai Cares’ office.

“Suqia is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who once observed, ‘We believe that the more we give for humanity, the more the Almighty blesses our country with prosperity and peace.’ Suqia UAE has contributed to consolidating the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach, as well as the concepts of giving, benevolence and delivering the UAE message of giving to the world. Our collaboration with Dubai Cares represents the commitment of the government organizations in Dubai to enhance the UAE and Dubai’s pioneering role in humanitarian work. It also consolidates our contribution to improving the living conditions of poor and afflicted communities and supporting sustainable development. This supports our goal in ranking first in humanitarian work around the world,” said Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director-UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia).

Speaking about the importance of partnerships between UAE-based foundations, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Dubai Cares said: “We are always stronger when we are united, and we are proud to enter into this new strategic partnership with UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia). Waterborne diseases are the leading causes of death of children under five, while adequate access to WASH facilities can prevent these diseases from spreading out. Through this program, Dubai Cares along with UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) strive not only to improve WASH facilities within schools, but also raise awareness and educate schoolchildren and communities on how they can enhance healthy hygiene behavior, knowledge and practice.”

Suqia continues its efforts in providing safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with the relevant local and international organisations. By the end of 2019, Suqia’s projects had helped over 9 million people in 36 countries. Suqia’s goal is not limited to the provision of potable water to those in need.

It also works to identify how innovative and sustainable technologies can be part of the solution to the global water crisis. Moreover, Suqia supervises the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award’ that encourages leading corporations, research centres, institutions and innovators from across the world to compete in finding sustainable and innovative solar-energy solutions to the problem of water scarcity.

Along with its global education programs, Dubai Cares also runs WASH-in-Schools programs in developing countries by providing access to potable water and adequate sanitation facilities, which are an essential component to increasing school enrolment rates, reducing absenteeism, and promoting children’s overall health, while also encouraging girls’ attendance. Dubai Cares has so far launched 17 WASH-in-Schools programs in 10 countries: Chad, Ethiopia, Haiti, Indonesia, Jordan, Mali, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Madagascar and Zimbabwe, reaching over 3 million beneficiaries.