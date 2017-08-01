Yellow Door Energy begins construction of 2 MWp solar plant for Future Pipe Industries

Yellow Door Energy, a Dubai-based sustainable energy provider for businesses, began the construction of a 2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar plant for Future Pipe Industries (FPI). Located in Dubai Industrial City, the solar plant will generate 3,100 megawatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation, equivalent to reducing 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Covering the rooftops of four warehouses totalling 18,000 square meters, the solar plant will supply over 40% of the factory’s annual energy consumption. Construction is underway and the solar plant is expected to be operational by the summer of 2020.

Dirk Matthys, Chief Operating Officer at Future Pipe Industries, commented: “Sustainability is intrinsic to the way we do business at Future Pipe Industries. Our corporate purpose is to deliver water and energy to the world in the most effective and sustainable way and our solar lease with Yellow Door Energy at our DIC facility is one more step on our sustainability journey. We will significantly reduce our energy costs while simultaneously lowering our carbon footprint.”

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “We are proud to support Future Pipe Industries’ sustainability endeavor through the development of this massive solar plant. We hope businesses in Dubai Industrial City will consider solar as a cost-effective and clean source of electricity for their operations. As a Dubai-based solar developer, we are honored to do our part to contribute to the Shams Dubai Program and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

As the solar lease provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the lease. Solar leasing is gaining popularity among industrial building owners who want to reduce energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.