Eaton refocuses channel strategy to provide enhanced benefits to partners and capitalise on strong revenue growth

Power management company Eaton today announced it has made several key strategic enhancements to its Power Advantage Partner Programme to leverage market growth, better support its channel partners and data centre customers, and continue growing revenues in a competitive market. The move is part of an increasing focus and investment on Eaton’s delivery channel for its power quality strategy.

The changes will give the Eaton’s extensive network of resellers even more benefits from their relationship with the company. A revamped online portal will provide access to a complete set of tools, including online training, sales collateral and a new deal registration facility. These resources, combined with business development support from Eaton, will enable partners to boost demand creation, deliver superior service to their end-user customers, and maximise their sales and profitability.

A range of service and solution training courses, modules and tutorials will be available via the online portal. In addition to comprehensive enablement, partners will be able to take advantage of demand-creation assets, including ready-to-use campaigns for fast execution of marketing initiatives.

The additional investment and support that Eaton is providing is a demonstration of its long-term commitment to its channel partners, said Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East.

“In the era of digital transformation, organisations are more dependent than ever on their IT systems and infrastructure and the reliability and availability of power is major concern. They know that it’s vital to protect themselves from power surges and outages while also keeping their costs under control and reducing their impact on the environment. As a leader in power management, Eaton is leading the way in delivering solutions that protect critical systems – and we depend on our partners to deliver our products and adapt them to suit the customer’s environment and needs.

The Power Advantage Partner Programme will operate on a tiered basis, with partners given access to different features depending on their eligibility and present stage in the partnership lifecycle. Partners that successfully complete training will receive official accredited certification status, empowering them to enhance their knowledge, customer service skills and sales potential. Eaton will continually develop its training syllabus, giving resellers the opportunity to enhance their skills and the value they deliver to customers.

“This further investment is part of Eaton’s ongoing commitment to ensure partners get the very best support, enablement, guidance and, most importantly, quick and easy access to information and funding. In such a competitive environment, we know that investing in our partner network is the best way to deliver a great return for our customers, for partners, and our own business as well,” added Yehia.