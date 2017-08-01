Larsen & Toubro (L&T) bags 380Kv Saudi substation deal

Utilities
News
Published: 11 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Power Transmission and Distribution Business of L&T Construction, the construction arm of India’s Bombay Stock Exchange-listed (BSE) Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured orders to construct a 380kV substation with an associated 230kV cable network in Saudi Arabia.

L&T Construction, without revealing the name of the contract awardee said that it will also establish 380kV and 230kV transmission line corridors as part of the order.

The company also secured an order to construct extra high voltage (EHV) overhead lines from — what it termed as, “a reputed customer in the Middle East”.

In December 2019, the contracting giant won a design, supply, and construction contract for a 132kV substation in the UAE. The company at that time said that the contract which was awarded by a government entity in the UAE also covered 132kV cabling works and would be implemented by L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business.

October also saw, the company secure a design, supply, and construction order for a UAE substation, with L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business to work on the 220kv government project.


