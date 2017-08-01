Oliver Wyman strengthens Middle East energy practice with two new partner hires

Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting, has deepened its regional energy sector expertise with the recruitment of Andrew Horncastle and Nadim Haddad as Partners in the Middle East.

Pedro Oliveira, Oliver Wyman’s Geography Head for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “We are delighted to welcome our new Partners who will further strengthen our energy practice in the Middle East and Africa region.”

“Through specialized industry and functional expertise, Andrew and Nadim will bring nearly 40 years of combined experience to Oliver Wyman, as part of our commitment to the Middle East region whilst contributing to the energy agenda in particular.”

Horncastle leads Oliver Wyman’s MEA Energy Practice and is a member of the MEA Management Committee. He joined Oliver Wyman in late 2019 from Strategy&, where he led the downstream and chemicals activities in the Middle East, as well as the global chemicals practice. His career spans 20 years in the energy sector, including 15 years’ experience supporting clients in the Middle East across an extensive range of topics from strategy, M&A and PMI and large-scale transformation”.

“I’m proud to lead Oliver Wyman’s Energy Practice in the region and look forward to working with such a talented group of individuals to support our clients,” said Andrew Horncastle. “The energy sector is witnessing a significant transformation in the region and globally across the integrated value chain. Oliver Wyman’s energy practice provides support for clients in upstream, downstream and chemicals, utilities and adjacent industries equipped with the latest foresight and practical know-how.”

Nadim Haddad joins Oliver Wyman from Strategy& with deep expertise developed in petrochemicals and downstream chemicals, downstream oil and gas and heavy industries. Nadim has spent the majority of his career supporting clients in the GCC across strategy development, large transformation, BOT (build operate and transfer) and local content programs, margin optimization and a multitude of operating model related topics. He has also worked with clients to launch several private equity funds focusing on industrial development in the region.

“It is a defining moment for the downstream industry as the region is looking more than ever to further capture the value of its hydrocarbon resources. I am excited to join forces with my partners in the Energy practice and support our colleagues at Oliver Wyman to drive results for our clients in this important transitional phase,” said Haddad.

Horncastle holds an MBA from Otto Friedrich University in Bamberg, Germany and completed a fellowship program at INSEAD. Meanwhile, Haddad holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.