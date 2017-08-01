Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP) joins World Green Economy Organization

Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP), a leading initiative developed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has announced that it has joined the World Green Economy Organization as one of the founding members under its private sector platform. The move aims to reinforce efforts to engage Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) inventors and project owners in supporting the process of the global transformation to a green economy while also addressing relevant key challenges on a worldwide scale. This UAE platform for innovation aims to bring entrepreneurs to the global stage and encourage them to contribute to the move to achieve the global goals set forth in the UN Sustainable Development Plan and the Paris Climate Agreement.

TIP has found an ideal partner through the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) to further accelerate its mission of encouraging technology entrepreneurs around the world to develop innovative solutions that address global environmental challenges. TIP said that their initiative shares the same ethos with the international organization in proactively engaging the public and private sectors to work together in providing sustainable solutions through bankable projects.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, said: “The World Green Economy Organization continues to witness an increasing number of companies committed to proactively transform our approach to economic development and lead us to a green economic system. TIP’s partnership with WGEO is testament to the strong need of various sectors and organizations seeking for a vital organization that will make a difference for SMEs and startups, especially young entrepreneurs. We welcome their move to raise the level of awareness of businesses in this field through WGEO.”

Al Tayer added: “The WGEO is working tirelessly in the move to consolidate public-private partnerships around the world with the support of all its relevant stakeholders-- allowing both sectors to reach the key goals set in the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. We are proud of the growing confidence placed in us by private sector establishments and companies that are quick to join our platform to benefit, share best practices and contribute effectively to the achievement of common aspirations.”

Walid Eldawy, CEO, board member in several leading companies and Vice Chairman of WGEO Private Sector, who is on head of promoting TIP, commented: "Partnering with the WGEO is a natural and logical move for us, because we share a similar ethos, and we are always looking to build partnerships with public and private sector organizations. WGEO offers us the platform to reach out, share ideas and bring our projects to a wider network. Its unique structure presents the opportunity to connect private and public sector partnerships that can tackle difficult environmental issues. We feel WGEO is the bridge to bring the best dynamic organizations together and drive us to solutions that benefit the people and the planet."

He added: "It is important for various sectors to come forward and play a part. The private sector has an essential role to do because they can focus on specific issues and come up with the solutions faster, quicker, and cost-effectively."

TIP is a leading programme which runs as an initiative that seeks to develop solutions through supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs that want to help the environment. Using social incubators and bringing creative minds and investment partners together, it works to drive change in key sectors such as healthcare, the environment, and specifically the energy sector.

Since inception in 2016, spearheaded by the UAE in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the WGEO has been working with businesses and other private organizations to catalyze key areas that would drive activities for the green economy such as unlocking green capital, harnessing frontier technologies, facilitating public-private partnerships, and promoting international cooperation and knowledge sharing of innovative and scalable projects.