DEWA awards contractors and consultants at annual gathering

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded its contractors and consultants in recognition of their efforts that helped the utility achieve outstanding global achievements. DEWA’s officials and a large number of consulting and contracting companies were present.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA commended the partner consultants and contractors for their role in DEWA’s global achievements that continue to enhance its competitiveness in the UAE.

“The public-private partnership has always been an important pillar for the development of Dubai, which has consolidated its position as a distinguished model that provides a favourable and supportive environment for investments,” said Al Tayer.

“The private sector plays a vital role in reinforcing development and helping build prosperous societies,” added Al Tayer, quoting the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

“And at DEWA, we work in line with this vision, and according to the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to facilitate doing business. This is done within a stimulating environment that provides great and equal investment opportunities for everyone, with the highest transparency standards.”

“This consolidates strategic partnerships with national, regional, and international organisations and companies. These partnerships have helped DEWA make multiple successes and achievements and become one of the most distinguished utilities in the world. One of the key successes that consultants and contractors have played a role in, is the UAE, represented by DEWA, maintaining its first global ranking, for the third consecutive year, in Getting Electricity as per the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA achieved 100% in all of the Getting Electricity indicators, including procedures; time; cost; and reliability of supply and transparency of tariff,” said Al Tayer in his speech at the awarding ceremony.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has reduced the time to complete the process for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers from 7 to 5 days and in one step only. DEWA continues to waive deposits and new connection charges for connections of up to 150kW.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to further enhance Al Namoos service , which we launched in 2014, and our commitment to meet your requirements and exceed customers’ expectations; consolidating Dubai’s pioneering global role in the ease of doing businesses, The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, which has set a measure of 18 days to get 100% in the time indicator for Getting Electricity.

“In adherence to the vision and directives of the wise leadership as stipulated in the Fifty-Year Charter, the Eight Principles of Dubai, the ‘January 4, 2020 Charter’, and other relevant government strategies and plans, we will continue to empower the business environment and harness all capabilities to facilitate investments. We provide all our services through smart and digital channels to ensure you get electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. This is all done in one step, as part of the facilities DEWA provides for industrial and commercial projects. We are committed to listening to the ideas and feedback of our partners to fulfil their needs and exceed their expectations. I look forward to continued partnerships and flourishing long-term cooperation that benefits all parties and achieve the happiness of all stakeholders, to make this year, ‘2020: Towards the Next 50,’ the starting point for the UAE towards more progress, growth and prosperity, guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership that accepts nothing short of the first place in everything,” added Al Tayer.

The recognised consultants and contractors were grateful for DEWA’s commitment to establishing strategic relationships with its partners, and for communicating with them to get their feedback and comments. They noted that DEWA provides numerous equal opportunities to consultants and contractors according to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.