Phoenix Contact – on the journey to a smart world

Phoenix Contact, a digital industrial company is set to participate at the upcoming Middle East Energy Exhibition (formerly known as Middle East Electricity), the global energy platform.

“As a global market leader with almost 100 years of experience in the energy industry, the Middle East Energy is a platform that allows us to meet with our partners and customers, and network with other manufacturers within this industry and provides us with the opportunity to reveal products and solutions for power generation as well as power transmission and distribution for the Energy and Infrastructure industries within the region," said Dania Liswi, Marketing Communication Services Manager at Phoenix Contact Middle East.

"We have been regularly participating at this event for several years as it remains to be the region’s leading trade event for the power industry.

"Our innovative products and solutions are characterized by high quality within the various industrial fields of electric-mobility, mechanical engineering, wind energy, solar energy, building automation, cyber security, and automotive, among others. This year, Phoenix Contact’s booth is dedicated to "Creative solutions for a smart world". We will highlight the "Complete line" which is a system comprising technologically leading and coordinated hardware and software products, consulting services, and system solutions. Phoenix Contact now supplies a complete solution to optimize all the processes during control cabinet manufacturing.

Other new innovations will be showcased at the company's booth by its product experts. Some of these innovations are products and solutions for industrial buildings, infrastructure, process, and tunnel technology, surge protection for power supplies and signals, PLCnext technology, marking and tools for efficient control cabinet wiring, relays for the best switching, industrial wireless, cloud-based remote communication, power supplies leading in technology and intelligent UPS for superior availability.

"We encourage customers to engage with us physically at the booth, but also digitally through the various digital channels,” said Liswi.

The Phoenix Contact stand will be located at booth number 6A10 in hall number 6 at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 3rd to 5th March 2020.