ASAR plays major role in $719m Kuwait wastewater project

Utilities
News
Published: 13 February 2020 - 6:20 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Kuwaiti corporate law firm Al Ruwayeh & Partners (ASAR) said it is playing a key role as a legal counsel for the consortium led by Germany's WTE Wassertechnik GmbH Group which has secured a $719-million wastewater treatment plant contract in the country's Umm Al Hayman region.

Kuwait in 2018 signed up the WTE consortium, which also included International Financial Advisors Holding, for developing the plant as a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) project under the auspices of the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and the Ministry of Public Works.

As the main contractor, WTE will be responsible for the design and construction of the sewage treatment plant and in partnership with other contractors, the construction of a 450-km sewage transmission network including pumping stations with a contract value of $1.1 billion.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new sewage treatment plant within the boundaries of the current Umm Al Hayman water purification plant, to treat wastewater with an initial capacity of 500,000 cu m of average daily flow, as well as the construction of 450 km of sewage and treated water transmission lines and the construction of an electricity substation.

The sewage treatment plant will be designed with a 200,000 cu m per day capacity and on completion and the plant will boast a total capacity of 700,000 cu m per day.


