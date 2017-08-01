Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority certificates now available online

A smart system that helps customers to receive clearance certificates digitally, through text messages or from the website, was launched by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) on Sunday.

More than 3,000 people are expected to benefit from the system every month, a Sewa official told Khaleej Times.

Dr Rashid Al Leem, chairman of Sewa, said: "One of our top priorities for the IT department was to digitise all Sewa documents and get as close as possible to a paperless environment.

“Through its electronic services, Sewa has reached more than 1.5 million people in Sharjah. Our customers and employees are reaping the benefits."

Dr Al Leem stressed that a strong digital workplace is vital to achieving the organisation's goals.

"Sewa is keen to receive innovative ideas that contribute to achieving high satisfaction and match global excellence. We seek to provide easy-to-use services in order to achieve a sustainable future for next generations and also keep pace with the current changes," he said.