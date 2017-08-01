Dubai Supreme Council of Energy highlights the importance of district cooling in Dubai in its 58th meeting

Press Release: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 58th meeting of the council’s board, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy attended the meeting along with the board members. These included: Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla Jassem bin Kalban, MD & CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA); Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER); and Abdulla Al Maeeni, Director General of Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

The meeting discussed several topics including the work progress of the Dubai Demand Side Strategy 2030, the contribution of district cooling to energy efficiency in Dubai, and aligning ESMA’s standards with the Dubai Demand Side Strategy 2030. The meeting also discussed the work progress of the Emirates Employment Bank and developing national capabilities across the Council’s organisations. The Council also discussed giving incentives to electric vehicle owners in Dubai.

“The Council strives to achieve the Demand Side Management Strategy, to reduce energy and water demand by 30% by 2030. This is in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the transformation to a sustainable green economy. We work on 11 DSM Programmes including the Green Building Code; Building Retrofits; Outdoor Lighting and Efficient Cooling,” said Al Tayer.

reviewed the current programme of issuing energy efficiency and water efficiency for green products label, and the energy and water efficiency evaluation programme.

“The updated Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 has strengthened the roadmap and scale of previous programmes. It also integrated Dubai’s vision with the Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy and the Green Mobility Initiative. The Updated DSM Strategy 2030 includes new programmes such as Fuel & Engine Efficiency, Efficient Mobility and Smart Charging, Recycled & Ground Water Demand Management, and Consumer Behaviour,” added Al Tayer.

“The meeting discussed the Emirates Employment Bank and encouraged the Council’s organisations to publish future vacancies through the Bank’s website,” said Al Muhairbi.