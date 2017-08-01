Acciona 100% ecopowered ends Saudi Arabia tour with different activities in Riyadh

Utilities
News
Published: 16 February 2020 - 8:11 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Press Release: ACCIONA's electric vehicle, which made history after crossing the finish line in the Dakar rally, visited several official institutions in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) so that amateurs and professionals could approach the company's sustainable concept, the 4x4 and its technological innovations.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered featured a range of events last week at Saudi Arabian government facilities related to the project's activity fields.

ACCIONA's vehicle route started at Ibn Khaldun School of Riyadh, followed by a display at the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), the country's desalination authority. The EcoPowered completed its tour in the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), a center for scientific innovation focused on the most advanced technologies.

The visitors had the opportunity to learn about the details of ACCIONA's sustainable mobility project from Jesús Sancho, managing director for ACCIONA in the Middle East, and Edu Blanco, head of the ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered team. They both explained the vehicle's development process and illustrated the company's challenge to highlight the competitiveness of renewable energies in the most demanding environments.

Dakar Village 2020

The two-day tour through Riyadh was the culmination of ACCIONA's 100% EcoPowered expedition through Saudi Arabia, one month after the country's first Dakar.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered was one of the highlights of the Dakar Village, the 6.000m2 leisure, conference and event set up by the Dakar organization to bring together thousands of motor enthusiasts on its many stages.

Technological breakthrough

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered is the outcome of over five years of research and development work spearheaded by ACCIONA. It is the most energy-efficient electric car in the world, with a 250 kW synchronous electric motor, equivalent to 340 horsepower. The car is powered by six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules plus a 100 W solar panel.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

McDermott wins engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction contract
    Linde starts up new air separation plant, expands capacity in the US Gulf Coast
      JW Marriott brand to debut in Saudi Arabia
        Report: Hotel construction slows in Middle East and Africa
          INEOS, Forever Plast collaborate to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high-quality caps

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico