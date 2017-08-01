Acciona 100% ecopowered ends Saudi Arabia tour with different activities in Riyadh

Press Release: ACCIONA's electric vehicle, which made history after crossing the finish line in the Dakar rally, visited several official institutions in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) so that amateurs and professionals could approach the company's sustainable concept, the 4x4 and its technological innovations.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered featured a range of events last week at Saudi Arabian government facilities related to the project's activity fields.

ACCIONA's vehicle route started at Ibn Khaldun School of Riyadh, followed by a display at the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), the country's desalination authority. The EcoPowered completed its tour in the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), a center for scientific innovation focused on the most advanced technologies.

The visitors had the opportunity to learn about the details of ACCIONA's sustainable mobility project from Jesús Sancho, managing director for ACCIONA in the Middle East, and Edu Blanco, head of the ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered team. They both explained the vehicle's development process and illustrated the company's challenge to highlight the competitiveness of renewable energies in the most demanding environments.

Dakar Village 2020

The two-day tour through Riyadh was the culmination of ACCIONA's 100% EcoPowered expedition through Saudi Arabia, one month after the country's first Dakar.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered was one of the highlights of the Dakar Village, the 6.000m2 leisure, conference and event set up by the Dakar organization to bring together thousands of motor enthusiasts on its many stages.

Technological breakthrough

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered is the outcome of over five years of research and development work spearheaded by ACCIONA. It is the most energy-efficient electric car in the world, with a 250 kW synchronous electric motor, equivalent to 340 horsepower. The car is powered by six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules plus a 100 W solar panel.