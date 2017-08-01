Morocco’s MASEN announces tender for construction of 400MWp solar power plants

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a call for tenders seeking Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for the construction of several photovoltaic solar power plants to produce 400 MWp.

The solar power plants will be built in the country as part of Phase I of the Noor PV II Multi-Site Solar Programme. The programme is under the policy of the Cherifian Kingdom to produce 3,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources in 10 years.

The Noor Midelt solar project is being built near the town of Midelt in the Atlas mountains, utilising both photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Made up of two solar plants, the Noor Midelt solar project will combine thermosolar and photovoltaic technology to produce 800 MW of renewable energy, with a storage capacity of 5 hours. The hybrid technology will optimize energy production, leading to competitive pricing (MAD 0.68 per KwH at peak time).

Masen will provide IPPs with qualification studies (topographic, geotechnical, seismic, hydraulic) and solar data measured on the different sites.

It will also provide qualified and pre-equipped sites, as well as interconnection infrastructures. Access to the network of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (Onee) will also be guaranteed for a defined quantity.

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have until February 28, 2020, to express their interest in the project. At least nine sites have been pre-selected for the implementation of the first phase of the Noor PV II Multi-Site Solar Programme.

They are distributed between Boujdour on the southwest Atlantic Coast in Western Sahara, and Guercif, near the Mediterranean. The total capacity of the installations will be 400 MWp.