Schneider Electric Adds New Features and PROFIBUS and PROFINET Compatibility to TeSys™ island Digital Load Management System

Press Release: Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced important additions to its versatile TeSys™ island digital load management system solution.

When introduced, TeSys island redefined the way loads are managed and introduced unprecedented potential for efficiency in machine design, installation and service phases.

TeSys island is a fully digitized and object-oriented load management system and an Industry 4.0 compliant data provider. With the availability of advanced power and diagnostic data, it is improving load performance and control while limiting downtime.

The efficient modular/scalable TeSys island design translates into OEM assembly savings due to drastically reduced wiring, integration savings because of easy connectivity in mixed vendor environments, maintenance savings since remote maintenance is now possible.

End users benefit from a rich suite of functions that drive operational efficiencies. Also, users and OEMs now have the benefit of predictive maintenance to help reduce downtime.

Motor control ease of use

TeSys island application avatars, which are now added to the existing library of function-based avatars, are digital objects with pre-programmed functionality integrated. The two new configurable application avatars, one for pumping applications and one for conveyor applications, are designed to ensure easy integration into existing system infrastructures, through connection to the TeSys island bus coupler and I/O modules. Control modes can be chosen by the user to be either remote (PLC driven), autonomous (process variable driven) or local (operator driven).

Application avatar features enable flexible operation of the TeSys island digital load management system in a number of new ways:

Autonomous control mode - The Autonomous mode enables TeSys island to control loads independently from the PLC. The TeSys avatar logic monitors values coming from sensors (i.e., pressure, flow) and matches the preset thresholds to make sure the load is operating in an optimized fashion. For example, with this mode, the application can continuously run even if the connection to the PLC is not available.

Predictive alarms - The TeSys island system can now generate alarms and alerts an impending failure before a failure occurs at the load level, thereby reducing instances of downtime. Predictive alarms are triggered by a combination of protection function alarms (generated from sensor values such as temperature or liquid viscosity) and application process variable input conditions (like the liquid level and flow pressure in a pump). For example, the system can combine those two warnings and indicate that there is a high chance of a pump running dry unless corrective actions are taken.

Additional communication protocols, protection enhancements, and enriched diagnostics

In addition to current references that enable communications within EtherNet/IP and Modbus-TCP environments, TeSys island is now available with PROFIBUS and PROFINET compatibility. In addition, the predictive maintenance avatars are dedicated to protection. Advanced diagnostics also help to detect the failure of an internal device within the control panel or failure of a connected load.

TIA (Totally Integrated Automation) Portal integration

TeSys island now operates as a native device in the TIA portal. A TeSys island configuration defined at the SoMove configuration tool can be imported via an AML file interface. Also, a library of function blocks is available to be used within the TIA portal. As a result, OEMs and end users do not need to spend time programming and developing libraries, which helps to reduce engineering

These new features have earned TeSys island third place in the Automation category award of SPS Nürnberg in 2019.

The new TeSys island functions will be available starting February of 2020. To learn more, access our TeSys island video, web site or e-guide. Training for OEMs and machine builder partners can be accessed via our Partner portal.