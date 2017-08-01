Dubai's DEWA to boost ties with Romania

Published: 18 February 2020 - 12:06 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Press Release: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received Nicoleta Teodorovici, Consul General of Romania in Dubai. This comes within the framework of diplomatic and consular visits to DEWA to foster bilateral relations, cooperation and exchange knowledge according to best international practices.

Al Tayer welcomed the Romanian Consul General and highlighted the outstanding bilateral relations which have resulted in collaboration in several areas, especially energy and water. Al Tayer also discussed enhancing strategic collaboration between DEWA and Romanian organisations working in water, renewable and clean energy.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s current projects and strategic initiatives to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s efforts in developing renewable energy projects and supporting research and development as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy.

The strategy aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total energy output from clean energy by 2050.

The most important clean energy project to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and total investments of AED 50 billion.

Teodorovici praised DEWA’s efforts to advance the energy sector of Dubai and the UAE. She also commended the services and facilitation provided by DEWA.

