ENGIE commissions 250MW Kadapa Solar Power Plant

ENGIE announced the full commissioning of the 250 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The 200 MW phase was commissioned ahead of schedule in May 2019 and this milestone supports ENGIE’s ambition to be a major renewables development partner as India becomes one of the fastest growing countries in global energy transition.

The remaining 50 MW were recently commissioned to the existing 200 MW capacity, in order to provide power to circa 400,000 people.

ENGIE was awarded the Kadapa project in April 2017. The signing of the 25-year power purchase agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) was announced at the inauguration of the Mirzapur solar power plant in March 2018.

Over 1 million panels and over 2700 string inverters were installed with 1.9 million safe manhours put by over 1200 skilled and unskilled manpower in a site spread across 1250 Acres.

ENGIE has been present and active in India for over 40 years and has a total installed capacity of more than 1.5 GW in renewables and employs around 1,000 people in power generation, engineering and energy services.

Other projects ENGIE have developed in across India include the Mirzapur solar project (101MWp) in Uttar Pradesh, Bhadla solar park (190 MWp) in Rajasthan, a wind project in Gujarat (30 MW) and two wind projects in Tamil Nadu (50 MW and 200 MW), in accordance with the Indian government’s ambitions to develop renewable energy.

Sébastien Arbola CEO of ENGIE Middle East, South & Central Asia and Turkey (MESCAT) said, “ENGIE is committed to supporting India’s energy transition We look forward to continuing to support India’s low-carbon generation investments and in the Middle East region whilst continuing to operate to the highest possible health and safety standards.”