Three60 Communities help world’s fifth tallest residential tower ‘Elite Residence’ achieve electricity savings worth over Dh2.33mn

Eltizam Asset Management Group subsidiary Three60 Communities has played a key role in helping Elite Residence, the fifth tallest residential tower in the world, achieve electricity savings of over Dh2.33mn in just one year.

The company's implementation of strategic power saving techniques and measures have resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in energy demand, the equivalent of saving MWh 5,246 of power, while the environmental impact achieved through the implementation of Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) saw carbon emissions reduced by 2.6 million kg – equivalent to 557 cars driven for one year, 295,186 gallons of petrol consumed, 334 million smartphones charged and 303 homes’ energy use for 12 months.

As the community management firm is responsible for every aspect of Elite Residence, Three60 worked closely with the Board of Elite Residences from the outset and hired award winning energy saving services (ESCO) firm QTM Energy Engineering to carry out all ECMs including: Installation of a building management system for automated operation and control of key HVAC equipment; Mitigation of humidity condition by dewpoint approach; Retrofitting of demand control ventilation; Installation of VFDs for secondary chilled water pumps and FAHUs.

Alan Rowlands, General Manager, Three60 Group, UAE and Oman, said: “As one of the region’s largest and most qualified OAM organizations, achieving and maintaining customer satisfaction is our top priority. We are committed to supporting Dubai’s Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, which aims for 30 per cent reduction in Dubai’s energy consumption by 2030, and have worked closely with QTM for the entire duration of our operations to ensure that the agreed deliverables of the energy saving service provider have been met. In managing every aspect of a real estate development, our goal is to provide clients and residents with a sustainable community in which they can live, work and play happily; and we look forward to continuing to meet and exceed our targets in the months and years ahead.”

Justin Markham, Managing Director of QTM, added: “QTM, through our alliance with Three60, is enabling clients to bridge the financial and optimized operational gaps and achieve significant energy reductions without capital expenditure. Elite Residence demonstrates to the market tangible increase in operating profitability and asset appreciation through energy performance contracting.”

Three60 Communities provides the full spectrum of services and activities related to managing premier projects such as Elite Residence and is actively engaged across its vast portfolio in the UAE in order to fulfill its commitment to optimising energy consumption and reducing the operational costs of the buildings and creating happy communities.

All projects align with Eltizam’s Get Wonky program, which has been devised and initiated with the aim of doing things differently according to the company’s vision. The accomplishments at Elite Residence comply with the initiative through its CSR and Happiness pillars, which strive to make a positive impact on communities and focus on customer happiness through unparalleled services.