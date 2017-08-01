Dubai’s Le Chocolat and Greenhouse Foodstuff Trading switches to solar lease

Dubai-based Le Chocolat and Greenhouse Foodstuff Trading, a part of BPC Holding Group, has commissioned a 869 kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar plant.

The project is a successful example of a solar lease, which enables businesses to switch to clean energy without any upfront capital investment, while significantly reducing energy costs.

Located in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the rooftop solar plant from Yellow Door Energy will generate 1,380 megawatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation, equivalent to reducing 600 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. It will supply over 30 percent of the facility’s annual electricity consumption and substantially lower electricity costs.

Adel Ayass, general manager of BPC Holding Group, commented: “Our facility in DIP crafts premium chocolates and provides foodservices for many customers in the UAE and beyond. To be the leader, we have to remain competitive, innovative and differentiated.

“The solar lease enables us to reduce our costs and achieve our sustainability targets. We can now also proudly share that our facility is running on solar power, which differentiates us from the competition.”

Solar leasing is gaining popularity among industrial building owners who want to reduce energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

The Dubai government’s Clean Energy Strategy aims to provide seven per cent of the emirate’s energy from clean energy sources by 2020. It will increase this target to 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050.