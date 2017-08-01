France entities to present latest innovations at Middle East Energy

Utilities
News
Published: 19 February 2020 - 8:08 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Expected to once again generate interest and attract a large number of local professionals, the French pavilion will represent the sector as a whole - equipment and applications for power generation, transmission and distribution, protection and security products & systems, lighting.

As an advantage of a very favorable context (USD 109 billion of investment forecasts within the next five years in the Middle East), the development of tourism, mass distribution, transport and logistics, the main drivers of growth outside the hydrocarbon market, are fueling regional markets demand.

Frederic Szabo, Managing Director Business France Middle East stated : "France has a strong expertise, a cutting edge technology and diversified range of services in this sector, with internationally recognized flagship companies such RTE, EDF, and Schneider Electric. Our know how also benefits from a resolutely R & D oriented strategy and innovative capacity. French companies, having gone digital, are highly qualified to operate at all levels of the value chain, whether they are electricity and telecoms network operators, engineering firms, integrators, equipment manufacturers, component producers or ICT companies".

At the same time, soaring population growth is generating huge demand for new residential units. Major international events to be held in the region, the proliferation of large-scale projects, a favorable business environment and a high-performance logistics platform to spread throughout the zone, point to an ideal time for French companies to position themselves.

French exhibitors will be at DWTC, in Hall 7.
Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

