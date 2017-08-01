ABB bags transformers contract from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has awarded a contract for the supply of 90 WindSTAR transformers to its offshore wind farm in the UK to the power grids business of ABB.

WindSTAR transformer will be installed inside every wind turbine at Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

ABB said that its WindSTAR power transformers have been designed to withstand strong vibrations, sudden movements and variable electrical loading.

ABB Power Grids Transformers managing director Bruno Melles said: “Our partnership with MHI Vestas is yet another important step towards a cleaner energy system that will significantly benefit local communities.

“ABB is committed to pioneering technologies that competitively and efficiently integrate renewable energy, enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Procurement vice-president head Robert Slettenhaar said: “As one of the leading global wind turbine manufacturers, the transformers we use in our offshore wind turbines are some of the most valuable and critical components that we purchase.

“Maintenance at sea is extremely challenging, so the transformers have to be as reliable as possible, as well as lightweight and compact.

“For Triton Knoll, we have selected ABB as a supplier and have worked together to develop the WindSTAR transformers to meet our demand for high quality and performance.”

MHI Vestas is a joint venture (JV) between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It focuses on developing offshore wind as a viable and sustainable energy resource to benefit future generations.

Located 33km off the east coast of England, 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm is expected to generate clean energy that will be sufficient to power up to one million homes in the region.

In December 2019, ABB partnered with electricity distribution company Romande Energie to support the floating solar plant in Switzerland.

ABB agreed to supply its inverter solutions for the solar photovoltaic (PV) installation located 1,810m above the sea level on the artificial Lac des Toules in Switzerland.

The solar plant is expected to generate over 800,000kWh of electricity annually, which is sufficient to power approximately 220 homes.