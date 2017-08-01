GE appoints grid solutions chief executive

GE Renewable Energy has appointed Heiner Markhoff as its grid solutions business vice president and chief executive.

Markhoff replaces Reinaldo Garcia, who is retiring at the end of March after 35 years at GE.

Markhoff’s role is effective from 20 March 2020. He will be based in Paris, France.

GE Renewable Energy chief executive Jerome Pecresse said: “Building a strong grid business is vital to our mission to make renewable energy affordable, reliable and accessible.

“With more than 28 years’ experience, Heiner is a seasoned leader who brings us global industrial knowledge and large-scale transformation experience. I am delighted to have Heiner join us and drive our efforts to deliver mission-critical technology for our customers and profitable growth for our company.”

Markhoff started his GE career as project manager in GE’s corporate business development group in 1994 and took on numerous leadership roles at GE Plastics.

In 2016, he was appointed president and CEO for the GE water and distributed power business, and led the sale of GE Water & Process Technologies to Suez/CDPQ in 2017.

He was subsequently appointed CEO of Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, a position he held until 2019.

Markhoff said: “I am privileged to return to GE and excited to take on this challenge to position our Grid business for the future. Grid technology is at the core of the energy transition and enabling more renewable energy.

I’m looking forward to working with the Grid team to create value for our customers and GE.”