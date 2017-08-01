NuScale and Ukraine’s State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Sign MoU

NuScale Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ukraine’s State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS). NuScale hosted an MOU signing ceremony attended by Mr. Ihor Shevchenko, Director SSTC NRS, Hryhorii Plachkov, Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), and members of the Ukrainian Delegation.

The MOU states that the SSTC NRS and NuScale will collaborate on the regulatory and design gaps between the U.S. and Ukraine processes for the licensing, construction, and operation of a NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plant in Ukraine.

“NuScale is pleased to announce this relationship with the SSTC NRS to bring our advanced SMR technology to Ukraine,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The SSTC NRS is an experienced and well-respected scientific and technical support organization that will provide great insight into the best ways that NuScale’s technology can be incorporated into Ukraine’s energy future.”

The SSTC NRS serves as a key advisor to the SNRIU in the review and approval of new nuclear technologies. The SSTC NRS also provides technical advice and independent assessment for the SNRIU to verify compliance with the rules, regulations, and standards of nuclear safety, and conduct data analysis and reporting on the safety of nuclear energy.

“This MOU will advance knowledge about how SMR technology can serve the energy needs of Ukraine,” said Ihor Shevchenko, Director at SSTC NRS. “The results of the evaluation will be integral to the licensing process for SMRs and the future deployment of NuScale’s technology in Ukraine.”

As NuScale moves forward with the stages of production and operations for its first U.S.-based SMR plant that is expected to begin generating power in the mid-2020s, the company has also signed MOUs to explore the deployment of its technology in Canada, Jordan, the Czech Republic, and Romania. NuScale continues to discuss similar agreements with potential customers worldwide, and the MOU with Ukraine is yet another indication of the growing recognition that NuScale is a leader and innovator in SMR technology—changing the power that changes the world.