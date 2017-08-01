DEWA organises Information Security Awareness roadshow

Press Release: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised an Information Security Awareness roadshow to raise awareness among its employees on dealing with information security risks.

This is part of its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, by adopting innovation to make Dubai a safer place for citizens, visitors and residents, while providing ease and efficiency.

DEWA employees learned about the latest practices, risks, and solutions related to social media platforms and smart devices, as well as cyber and physical security.

This was through interactive experiences and intensive orientation, enabling them to understand different security threats and risks and undertake the needed procedures for proactive data protection. It also enables them to manage security accidents and cyber threats, limit risks, and deal with emergencies professionally and efficiently.

“We strive to maintain DEWA’s position as one of the most prominent and pioneering government organisations in Dubai. We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and a guiding model for smart cities and the best practices in different areas. These include data security which is an important pillar of smart cities. We strive to constantly introduce our employees to the latest technologies that ensure their online privacy, and introduce the best international standards in data security and the latest security solutions to overcome current and future security challenges. We consider employees the backbone of our business and the biggest supporter of our achievements amid rapid and growing use of the internet around the world. This is in accordance with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) to protect Dubai from cybersecurity risks with the aim of supporting the growth of Dubai and its economy, and innovation,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA continues its trustworthy efforts towards the wise leadership, that does not only anticipate the future but shapes it and accepts nothing short of the first place in all areas. We are committed to providing electricity and water services in Dubai as per the highest standards of availability, efficiency and reliability. It constantly examines the possibilities and risks that may affect the operational processes or the quality of services. We have preventive measures and alternative plans for improvement. This is to ensure achieving the best institutional results and enhance the global competitiveness of DEWA in all its work areas,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA is a pioneer in adopting the best international information security standards. We constantly examine all the possibilities and risks that may affect the operational processes or the quality of services. We manage any potential threats to information security by implementing an effective information security corporate policy based on the highest international standards and practices. DEWA received the ISO 27001:2013, which is the highest international standard in information security management. DEWA has extended the standard implementation to include all its divisions, departments, and operations. It also received the ISO 27001:2005 in 2010. This certificate was later updated to the ISO 27001:2013 in 2014,” said Marwan bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.