Work begins on Saudi Arabia’s first ISTP project

Work has begun on Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant project (ISTP).

Located in the western region of Dammam, the project is being handled by a consortium led by the Metito Group and includes key partners Mowah and Orascom Construction.

According to a statement, the project is the first ISTP to be awarded by the Saudi Water Partnership Company to investors under a Build- Own- Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. The project is said to play an integral part of the plan set by the Ministry to tender similar projects to the investors in different regions across the Kingdom.

The project aligns with the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” and the wider initiatives approved by the Cabinet of Ministers to further encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives.

“The Dammam ISTP is a true testament of the kingdom’s progressive and visionary leadership and a great example of their support to further involving private sector in lifeline mega infrastructural projects. Together with the support from the Saudi Water Partnership Company and the National Water Company, we will develop a project in world-class quality using the most efficient solutions and advanced technology that will guarantee sustainable optimised operations and service excellence. We will develop a working model for other similar projects in the Kingdom and further afield,” said Metito managing director Rami Ghandour.

The Notice to Proceed (NTP) allowing the contractors to mobilise and start construction onsite has been issued following the execution of relevant project and finance documents by the banking group and the consortium developing the project, the statement said.

Mowah chairman and CEO Sami Alrayes added, “Contractors are commencing mobilisation and conducting site preparation, surveying, clearing, levelling and fencing confirming the commitment of Dammam West Company for Water in speeding the start of construction works in one of the first projects under this program.”

Orascom Construction CEO Osama Bishai remarked, “We are pleased with the financing milestones achieved on this project, paving the way for the start of construction. Our experience, especially in the water sector, will be key to facilitate the successful execution of Dammam West ISTP. We are excited to play an integral role in this program and look forward to continue collaborating with the SWPC and National Water Company.”