DEWA Innovation Week launched as part of UAE Innovation Month 2020

Utilities
News
Published: 23 February 2020 - 1:05 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

DEWA’s Innovation Week has been launched at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s headquarters in Dubai.

Inaugurated by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, the week’s activities are part of DEWA’s participation in the UAE Innovation Month, announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Innovation Month was announced under the theme ‘The UAE Innovates in Preparation for the Next 50 Years’.

During the Innovation Week at the Innovation Park, the Innovation Tent and the Innovation Festival areas, DEWA will demonstrate its innovations and those of startups.

These include Virtual Power Plants; robots for assessing the locations of PV panels, generating solar energy with Artificial Intelligence; the 3D Printer; DEWA’s smart grid; smart home; Sahab cloud platform; smart AC; automated fire-fighting safety systems; and Intelligent Gas Turbine Controllers among others.

DEWA’s employees, experts, and specialists will provide several workshops on robots, conservation, and disruptive technologies at the Innovation Tent. The innovations and projects, which DEWA will showcase through its stand at Emirates Towers, include its Fourth Industrial Revolution projects, disruptive technologies, and the Dubai 10X initiative.

DEWA will also organise the 9th Annual Innovation and the Future Conference, which brings together an array of speakers and innovators. These include Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first UAE astronaut; Arnold Gutmann, Sr. Executive Partner from Gartner; Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer from Kofax, and Henrik von Scheel, Germany's digital agenda mastermind, and the originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

