Prodiel bags deal for 500MW Spanish pv solar project

Utilities
News
Published: 23 February 2020 - 1:29 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Renewable energy multinational Prodiel has been selected to build two solar projects on the Iberian Peninsula - the 300MW Talayuela Solar (Cáceres) and 200MW Cabrera Solar (Seville) plants for British company Solarcentury, under the Balance of System (BOS) format.

In addition, the solar builder will also be responsible for building all the interconnection infrastructure. Taluyeula will become one of the largest-capacity photovoltaic projects on the peninsula due to its 300MW capacity while Cabrera Solar will become the largest plant in Andalusia.

Talayuela Solar will occupy over 520 hectares in the Cerro Verde area, sited in Talayuela, where the project will be built. The work began in late 2019 and the plant is expected, once commissioned, to generate an amount of electricity equivalent to the amount consumed by 166,000 families.

The plant will be made up of 830,000 solar panels, placed on 15,000 trackers (the single-axis variety), a 400/30 kV substation with a 350 MVA power transformer and a simple circuit 400 kV‘duplex’ power line measuring 21.4km which will transfer the energy to the Arañuelo Substation belonging to Spain's national energy grid operator, Red Eléctrica Española (REE).

This facility will be sited in a location receiving 1,850 hours of sun a year, which will mean the production of 570 GW of energy per year. It will avoid emissions into the atmosphere of over 165,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

The work on the Cabrera Solar Photovoltaic Plan is already underway in the Seville municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra, and the installation is expected to be completed before 2021. The work will generate more than 600 direct jobs at its peak, which will have a direct effect on local employment.


