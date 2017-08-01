Egypt's Hassan Allam bags deal for Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant

Utilities
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding, which has been working on projects in sectors including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), building materials, and utilities, has revealed that it will work on the North African nation’s Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

A contract has been awarded to the company’s subsidiary, Hassan Allam Construction (HAC).

HAC’s scope of work for the project covers design and building works for 40 buildings and structures within the nuclear power plant. The contract award represents one of the first major activities on the megaproject, the company said in a statement on its LinkedIn page.

In December 2017, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement to develop the $21bn Dabaa NPP in the Middle Eastern country.

According to information published on Moscow-headquartered ROSATOM’s website, the company is building the Dabaa NPP, in the Matrouh region on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt.

ROSATOM will build four VVER-1200 reactors and supply nuclear fuel throughout the plant's entire lifetime, under a contract. The Russian state-held firm will also train people as well as assist its Egyptian partners in operation and maintenance (O&M) of the NPP during the first 10 years of the plant's operations.

The Dabaa NPP is considered as Egypt’s largest energy project, which will allow the country to become a global energy hub.

